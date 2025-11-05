Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.000-7.00 EPS.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.74. 107,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,112. Cabot has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,661,147.04. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2,559.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

