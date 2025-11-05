Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.66, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $80.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.91 million.
Finance of America Companies Stock Up 4.5%
Shares of NYSE FOA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,789. The company has a market capitalization of $254.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. Finance of America Companies has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Insider Activity at Finance of America Companies
In related news, CAO Tai A. Thornock sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $28,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,343.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of Finance of America Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Finance of America Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.
Finance of America Companies Company Profile
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
