760 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. TME Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $287.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

