Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910.56 thousand and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.19 or 0.00470100 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00019259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001165 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

