Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a 33.3% increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $18.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

COF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.38. The company had a trading volume of 251,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.93. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,155 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,080. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

