Head-To-Head Review: HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM) & Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM) and Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HomesToLife and Flexsteel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00 Flexsteel Industries 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Flexsteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Flexsteel Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A Flexsteel Industries 5.22% 16.28% 9.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomesToLife and Flexsteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares HomesToLife and Flexsteel Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomesToLife $4.17 million 10.99 -$1.67 million $0.01 312.00 Flexsteel Industries $447.51 million 0.42 $20.15 million $4.11 8.47

Flexsteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than HomesToLife. Flexsteel Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomesToLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flexsteel Industries beats HomesToLife on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomesToLife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. The company distributes its products through e-commerce channels and dealer sales force. It also engages in export related activities. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in Dubuque, Iowa.

