Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $189.43 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Prom has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $10.38 or 0.00010036 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $189.43 million and $4.96 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00001853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00003541 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom.io/blog. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.51809183 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $5,473,207.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

