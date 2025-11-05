Dero Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $11.65 thousand worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,422.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.48 or 0.00472312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.19 or 0.00470100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00084036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.04 or 0.00341360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00014002 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

