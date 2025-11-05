Radix Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Radix has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $30.88 million and approximately $251.78 thousand worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 13,282,245,190 coins and its circulating supply is 13,282,200,319 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

