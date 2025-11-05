Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.27. 895,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,850. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,720. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 951.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

