Arista Networks’ (ANET) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $143.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

ANET traded down $8.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,907. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,539,875 shares of company stock valued at $368,457,081. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after buying an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after buying an additional 316,309 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

