Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) Trading Up 11.9% After Strong Earnings

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $18.0050. Approximately 106,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 419,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.
The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.27.
Flowco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Flowco
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowco
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Flowco by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Flowco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Flowco by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Flowco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter.
Flowco Trading Up 11.9%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Flowco Company Profile
We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flowco
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Hims & Hers Stock May Be a Buy After Mixed Q3 Results
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Apple’s Next Quarter Could Be a “Prove It” iPhone 17 Moment
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
Receive News & Ratings for Flowco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.