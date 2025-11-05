Comerica Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comerica to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.04. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.