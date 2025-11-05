Cardinal Health, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5107 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd.
Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.92. The stock had a trading volume of 320,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,796. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $113.65 and a 1 year high of $200.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.47.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Hims & Hers Stock May Be a Buy After Mixed Q3 Results
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Apple’s Next Quarter Could Be a “Prove It” iPhone 17 Moment
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.