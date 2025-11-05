Cardinal Health, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5107 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.92. The stock had a trading volume of 320,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,796. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $113.65 and a 1 year high of $200.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.47.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

