Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

Jackson Financial has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jackson Financial to earn $22.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

JXN stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.03. 144,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,597.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its position in Jackson Financial by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 143,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,069,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

