Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM):

11/1/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/18/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/17/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/17/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/16/2025 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

