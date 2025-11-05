Barrick Mining (B) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barrick Mining (NYSE: B) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2025 – Barrick Mining was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Barrick Mining was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.50.

10/16/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Barrick Mining had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/11/2025 – Barrick Mining was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/10/2025 – Barrick Mining was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $38.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $39.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Barrick Mining had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Barrick Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/22/2025 – Barrick Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/22/2025 – Barrick Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to an “outperform” rating.

9/22/2025 – Barrick Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

9/22/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Barrick Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/22/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Barrick Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Barrick Mining was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

9/12/2025 – Barrick Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

