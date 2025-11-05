Insider Buying: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Purchases 185 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Peterman purchased 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.41 per share, for a total transaction of $19,685.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,310.48. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $107.36. 36,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.The business had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on UMB Financial from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $148.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 121.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 96.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,249,000 after buying an additional 95,339 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

