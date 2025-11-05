Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 156,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,119. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The company had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

View Our Latest Report on GLPI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.