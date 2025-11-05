Insider Buying: Hunting (LON:HTG) Insider Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Krajicek bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 350 per share, with a total value of £63,000.

Hunting Stock Performance

HTG stock traded up GBX 7 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 358. 228,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,419. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. Hunting PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 245 and a 52 week high of GBX 377.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 333.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 301.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 350 to GBX 400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 465 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Collins Stewart reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 498.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hunting

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.