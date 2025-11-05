Insider Buying: Hunting (LON:HTG) Insider Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Krajicek bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 350 per share, with a total value of £63,000.
Hunting Stock Performance
HTG stock traded up GBX 7 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 358. 228,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,419. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. Hunting PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 245 and a 52 week high of GBX 377.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 333.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 301.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.
Hunting announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hunting
About Hunting
Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.
Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.
Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.
Our people are our most important asset.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hunting
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Hims & Hers Stock May Be a Buy After Mixed Q3 Results
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Apple’s Next Quarter Could Be a “Prove It” iPhone 17 Moment
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.