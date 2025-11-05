First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $30.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,128,000 after buying an additional 103,764 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 110,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

