Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

PINS opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 6.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 30.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 241,527 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

