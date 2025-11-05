Franklin Wireless Corp. Plans Special Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

FKWL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 8,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. Franklin Wireless has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Franklin Wireless in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Franklin Wireless in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

