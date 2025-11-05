Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Powell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $14.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $8.72 on Wednesday, reaching $388.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,992. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.04. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $413.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company had revenue of $286.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Powell Industries’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Powell Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Powell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.