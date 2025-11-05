United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Head to Head Contrast

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Health Products and Safety Shot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 0.00 Safety Shot 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products $40,000.00 373.68 -$2.00 million ($0.02) -2.90 Safety Shot $700,000.00 99.68 -$49.41 million N/A N/A

This table compares United Health Products and Safety Shot”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Health Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safety Shot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of United Health Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of United Health Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -1,954.81% Safety Shot N/A -517.46% -208.23%

Summary

Safety Shot beats United Health Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, nursing homes and assisted living, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen. The company sells its products through distributors, retailers, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. Safety Shot, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

