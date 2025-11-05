SafeMoon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.15 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $3.15 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,227.76 or 0.99070752 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About SafeMoon
SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 558,910,124,040,288 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
