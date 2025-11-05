Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 170.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of PLTR opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

