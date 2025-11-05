CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.4% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after buying an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

