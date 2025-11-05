XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $86.23 million and $17.78 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00001856 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00003549 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is xyo.network/blog.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,655,185,228.11436914 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00624913 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $19,283,074.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

