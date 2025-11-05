MovieBloc Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.70 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $22.38 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,935,887,214 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

