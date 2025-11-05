WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $188.82 thousand worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00084094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00005156 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,897.97 or 0.41846948 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.