Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $14.33 million and $4.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 44,487,720.20195089 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 0.51085509 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $5,577,312.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

