Ring Mountain Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 428 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GEV. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $547.41 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $606.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

