First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.