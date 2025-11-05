Ellevest Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Booking by 12.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,991.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,353.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,405.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price target on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

