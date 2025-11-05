Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $619.25 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $598.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

