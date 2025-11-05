RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $382.83 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.