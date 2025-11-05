Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is TKG Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 6.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

