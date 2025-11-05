Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

