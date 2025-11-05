Arrowroot Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 7,023 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DGRO opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

