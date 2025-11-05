Simmons Bank Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

