Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 667 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 91.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,662,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 153.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.6% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $547.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $606.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

