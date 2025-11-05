Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG is ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.4% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,829,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $147.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.25 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.