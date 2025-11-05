Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter.

NYSE:TAP.A traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $65.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

