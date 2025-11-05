Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter.
NYSE:TAP.A traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $65.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90.
