JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Northland Securities downgraded Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.65.

Shares of ALAB stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $177.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $47,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,525,545 shares in the company, valued at $939,453,160.90. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $17,195,286.68. This represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,092,997 shares of company stock worth $192,231,120. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth $297,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $8,991,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

