Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases Earnings Results

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 98.42% and a negative return on equity of 492.01%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter.

Spire Global Price Performance

Spire Global stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. 96,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,798. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $281.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Spire Global by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Spire Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

