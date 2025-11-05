Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%.
Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.3%
Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 200,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,765. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.96.
Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.3%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,100.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Apple’s Next Quarter Could Be a “Prove It” iPhone 17 Moment
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.