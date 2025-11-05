Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.3%

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 200,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,765. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.96.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.3%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 68.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

