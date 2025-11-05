ASD (ASD) Trading 5% Lower This Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. ASD has a total market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00001856 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00003549 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.02208558 USD and is up 9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,196,575.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.