Mode (MODE) Price Tops $0.0007

Mode (MODE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Mode token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mode has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mode has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $712.21 thousand worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,227.76 or 0.99070752 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mode

Mode launched on May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. The official website for Mode is www.mode.network.

Mode Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00065973 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $789,282.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

