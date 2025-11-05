JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Critical Contrast

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JinkoSolar and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 5 1 1 0 1.43 Ascent Solar Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus target price of $28.99, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given JinkoSolar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

This table compares JinkoSolar and Ascent Solar Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $83.06 billion 0.02 $7.47 million ($5.02) -5.36 Ascent Solar Technologies $41,135.00 162.38 -$9.13 million ($3.67) -0.52

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascent Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar -2.23% -2.95% -0.76% Ascent Solar Technologies N/A -216.56% -98.27%

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

